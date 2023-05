Hospital Report: May 19, 2023

Deaths:

June V. Bridgeman, age 89, of Quincy, died May 18 in Blessing Hospital.

Erwin F. Logan ‘brother Lo’, age 62, of Quincy, died May 17 in St. Louis, MO.

Dorothy Weitnauer, age 92, of Quincy, died May 18 in her home.

Phyllis Joy VanAusdall Ewing, age 94, of Keokuk, died May 12 at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Births:

Jacob and Anna Savoia of Canton, MO welcomed a girl.

Matthew Dade and Macie Decker of Quincy welcomed a girl.

