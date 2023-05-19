Kiwanis Club awards grants to a variety of organizations

QUINCY (WGEM) -On Friday morning the Gem City Kiwanis Club held their 2023 grant ceremony and handed out grants to a variety of organizations that specialize in serving the children of the community.

The grants totaled $17,579 with it being the highest funds raised in history.

The funds were raised through a variety of fundraisers including Kiwanis Trivia Night, the Sammy and Friends Golf Outing and their Annual Peanut Day sales.

Kiwanis member and president-elect for the early bird Kiwanis Club Dan Conboy says it’s an honor to give funds to the community organizations that directly support kids.

“We have a need, and you know we can’t always rely on government agencies to supply all those needs,” said Conboy. “So, the Kiwanis Club has been around a long time and one of the major things that we like to do is look for those needs, especially as it deals with children and their education.”

The grant recipients include:

Reading Recovery for Parochial Schools

Fostering Hope

Jensen Woods Camp

Adams County CEO

Covered Bottoms

Born Learning Books for Newborns

Quincy Art Center-Start with Art

Salvation Army-Camp Kroc

Denman K-3 Special Ed field trips

Muddy River Opera-Opera in Schools

Villa Katherine Student Tours

Montessori School

Quincy Children’s Museum Outreach Projects.

Quincy Symphony Orchestra Young Peoples Concerts

SafeKids Adams County.

Quincy Museum Children’s Activities at Folklife Festival

Bellaease: YOUniversity Summer program

YMCA Arts Program at Summer Camp

St. Francis 3rd Grade Stem

John Wood Com College: JDUB Academy

Friends of the Log Cabins: Historic re-enactors & supplies for student days

Quincy Community Theatre-Student Triple Threat Boot Camp Scholarships

Early Childhood and Family Center: Transitional Kindergarten materials and supplies

