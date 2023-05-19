Knights of Columbus draw winner for $132,000 jackpot

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds, if not thousands, of Quincians came out Thursday night to the Knights of Columbus Hall to see who would walk away with more than $132,000.

Quincy’s Knights of Columbus committee members have been drawing tickets for the jackpot for two years.

It just kept getting bigger, each time they didn’t get a winner.

Thursday, they decided to hold a final drawing and people were dreaming big.

If you won more than $130,000...what would you do with the money?

Hundreds of Quincy residents gathered at the Knights of Columbus facility to find out if they’re the lucky winner of the jackpot that’s been growing for two years.

Jay Wieneke has entered the drawing every week for the last 9 months.

Right now, he has $40 worth of tickets and he already knows what he would do with the money.

“Pay off the truck and put a payment down on a house,” Wieneke said.

Leslie Koetters has been buying $20 worth of tickets for about a year and a half.

She said if she were the lucky winner, she’d use the money to catch up on some bills and donate the rest to charity, in honor of a childhood friend who died from cancer.

“My goal in life is to be able to run St. Jude for one day by the time I die so every time I have extra it goes straight to St. Jude, I’ve been doing that since I was 15 years old,” Koetters said.

She said the winning jackpot would help her reach her more than $1,000,000 donation goal.

Knights of Columbus committee chairman, Bill Anderson, said when this jackpot was first established, he didn’t think it would take almost two years to find a winner.

“Actually when we put the $5,000 in, I even went out and tried to get an insurance policy to cover us for like 10 weeks we figured if we made it 10 weeks, we’d have our $5,000 back, so it’s went kinda crazy and here we are 94 weeks later,” Anderson said.

With 94 weeks and 2,000 entrees later, someone is about $132,000 richer.

Christine Venvertloh found out she was the winner during the drawing around 8:15 p.m.

Venvertloh is corporate graphic designer for Gray.

Anderson said committee members got the idea of holding a jackpot like this from the Knights of Columbus in Springfield, Illinois.

Click here to learn more about the Knights of Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.