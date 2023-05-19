Local organizations call for volunteers

QUINCY (WGEM) - In the current economy, businesses large and small are struggling to find workers, but what about volunteer organizations?

Quincy Humane Society’s executive director Pilar Brumbaugh said they’re fortunate to have their full and part-time staff.

“From our veterinarian to our kennel attendants to our intake and adoption counselors,” Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh said on the other hand, they have endless positions available for volunteers. She said their volunteer base hasn’t been quite the same for a few years.

“COVID-19 really diminished those numbers,” Brumbaugh said. “Whether it’s working with the animals or even if it’s helping with our landscaping volunteers are always needed.”

Over at Quincy Community Theatre Executive Director Burgundy Hill said they had 800 volunteer opportunities in 2022 alone.

“There are times when we are going into a show week and we don’t have enough ushers to get through the weekend,” Hill said. “And that’s when we really start doing personal phone calls.”

Hill said she and her main staff have spent a lot of time asking volunteers how they prefer to be communicated with whether it’s phone calls, emails, or social media posts.

She said they recently launched a volunteer opportunity page to their website with specific titles.

“People don’t always understand what ‘crew’ entails,” Hill said. “Or if you’re not familiar with the theater environment or what you’re signing up for.”

Click here to learn how to volunteer with the Quincy Humane Society.

The United Way of Adams County is another organization that has volunteer opportunities.

