Local realtors say housing market flat yet stable

QUINCY (WGEM) - Home sales and inventory continue to fall in Illinois and the local market pretty much follows that trend, just not as dramatically.

Statewide, while prices actually rose .8%, sales still fell about 30% from April of last year to April of this year, according to Illinois Realtors.

Realtor Jan Smith said Thursday, in Adams County, sales are down nearly 9%, and the median price is down .3%.

She called that a flat yet stable market. Smith blamed interest rates above 6% and a super low inventory.

Smith said there is hope going into the summer, however.

”This is typically a busier time with school getting out and people changing career jobs,” Smith said. “We’re also seeing a big need for multi-generational family homes as some people are coming back with their children after COVID.”

Smith said, right now, there are only 65 houses for sale in Adams County and 52 on the market in Quincy. Usually, there are hundreds.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.