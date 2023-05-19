More than 30 volunteers needed for Macomb community bed build

MACOMB (WGEM) - Around 30 volunteers are needed for four, 2-hour time slots to build beds for McDonough County families in need.

Along with the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, several county agencies have come together to host a community bed build on June 2 at the Go West Bus Transportation Center.

“I’ve heard the normal bed build is about 10 beds, the last time they did it here in Macomb they built 22 beds so we’re hoping to get at least 22 beds built,” said Macomb Community Service, Diversity and Recruitment Officer Sally Vigezzi.

At Macomb Police Department, Vigezzi said she receives weekly calls from families seeking help.

According to the latest U.S. Census, McDonough County’s poverty rate in 17%, which is six points higher than the national average.

Vigezzi hopes to assist some of the families that call her.

“Sleep in Heavenly Peace was running very short on beds so they really needed a build day,” she added.

