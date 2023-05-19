More than 30 volunteers needed for Macomb community bed build

By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Around 30 volunteers are needed for four, 2-hour time slots to build beds for McDonough County families in need.

Along with the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, several county agencies have come together to host a community bed build on June 2 at the Go West Bus Transportation Center.

“I’ve heard the normal bed build is about 10 beds, the last time they did it here in Macomb they built 22 beds so we’re hoping to get at least 22 beds built,” said Macomb Community Service, Diversity and Recruitment Officer Sally Vigezzi.

At Macomb Police Department, Vigezzi said she receives weekly calls from families seeking help.

According to the latest U.S. Census, McDonough County’s poverty rate in 17%, which is six points higher than the national average.

Vigezzi hopes to assist some of the families that call her.

“Sleep in Heavenly Peace was running very short on beds so they really needed a build day,” she added.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project

Latest News

Grounding breaking held for fish passing project
More than 30 volunteers needed for Macomb community bed build
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
Carthage 8th-graders showcase learning with Tableau Vivant
Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School