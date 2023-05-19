Police gather on roof to raise money for Special Olympics

By Josef Lawler
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the end of National Police Week nears, police officers, sheriffs and troopers all over Illinois stood on top of Dunkin’ Donuts buildings on Friday to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois

Officers from the Quincy Police Department, Illinois State Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office gathered at Dunkin Donuts at 2602 Broadway St. for the annual Cop on a Rooftop event.

Each guest who donated to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is an organization that raises money for Special Olympics, received a coupon for a free donut and guests who donated $10 or more received a Torch Run and Dunkin’ Donuts branded travel mug.

Click here to learn more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

