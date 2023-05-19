QPS to raise breakfast and lunch prices next year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Next year, Quincy Public School students will find themselves paying a little more for breakfast and lunch.

The school board agreed to increase 2023-24 lunch prices by 10 cents to $2.85 for K-5, $3.10 for grades 6-12, and $3.60 for adults. Breakfast will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 for all grades and remain $2 for adults.

Director of Food Services Jean Kinder said as apart of the Healthy Hunger Free Act, school districts are required to reevaluate their lunch prices every year, and after three years of dealing with inflation and other rising costs, Kinder said they decided to raise them.

She said for the first time in 15 years, they had to raise breakfast prices. She said the cost of food and labor were the contributors to the price increase.

“The price of labor in every industry has gone up including food service. And so in order to cover that, plus the extreme food price increase families have also seen at home. We need to increase that cost,” Kinder said.

She said the rising cost in petroleum as well as transportation of food and plates, also factored in. She said for concerned parents, they can check and see if they qualify for the free lunch program at the school.

Quincy Junior High School Food Services Manager Terry Spencer said they expected a price increase. Spencer said they have been struggling to hire two extra workers in the kitchen and their current staff has been working hard.

She said they were impressed lunches and breakfast had stayed the same for three years, since COVID, because the government provided free meals during the pandemic, and a waiver had helped cover food previously. She said they have noticed the price for certain foods going up.

“Lettuce is one that’s sky high. I see it in the hamburger, I see it in chicken those particularly go up. And plus the non-perishable items. They fluctuate a lot. It depends whether they are in-stock, they’re not,” Spencer said.

She said the price increase for breakfast might affect the numbers. For lunch she doesn’t expect it to impact the number of student. She said they get a great value lunch for the price.

