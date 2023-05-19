Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few Tri-State residents won big on Friday after the “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle was drawn. 40 cash prizes were awarded totaling $169,750 by the Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundations.

Chele Leach of Quincy won the grand prize of $100,000. Jo Arnold of Quincy was awarded $15,000 and Yvonne Dudgeon, of Canton, Missouri, won $10,000.

“It’s always an exciting time to witness the success of the raffle coupled with the anticipation of seeing who wins,” said QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman. “It really is a win-win for our community and the Catholic schools. We are grateful to our Catholic school families who purchased and sold tickets and all our sponsors who make this fundraiser possible.”

The Mega Raffle has been held for the past 13 years and raised more than $2.3 million to support Catholic education in Quincy.

A full list of winners can be found here.

