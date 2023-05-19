Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle

Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle(Piqsels)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few Tri-State residents won big on Friday after the “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle was drawn. 40 cash prizes were awarded totaling $169,750 by the Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundations.

Chele Leach of Quincy won the grand prize of $100,000. Jo Arnold of Quincy was awarded $15,000 and Yvonne Dudgeon, of Canton, Missouri, won $10,000.

“It’s always an exciting time to witness the success of the raffle coupled with the anticipation of seeing who wins,” said QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman. “It really is a win-win for our community and the Catholic schools. We are grateful to our Catholic school families who purchased and sold tickets and all our sponsors who make this fundraiser possible.”

The Mega Raffle has been held for the past 13 years and raised more than $2.3 million to support Catholic education in Quincy.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
Quincy’s Knights of Columbus committee members have been drawing tickets for the jackpot for...
Knights of Columbus draw winner for $132K jackpot
Maureen Khan
Blessing’s Kahn moves up retirement date
Zane A. Fesler
Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor

Latest News

Gabriel Gore
Gov. Parson names Gardner’s replacement
Early Bird Kiwanis Club grant recipients
Kiwanis Club awards grants to a variety of organizations
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 19, 2023
QPS to raise breakfast and lunch prices
QPS to raise breakfast and lunch prices next year