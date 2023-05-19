Some will receive rain today, but not a whole lot

QUINCY (WGEM) - Through this Friday morning, clouds will be on the increase leading to mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures are warmer in the 60s, with light winds out of the south.

A cold front will move through the Tri-States from the northwest to the southeast this morning and early afternoon. Shower activity along the front early this morning is pretty minimal as available moisture is limited. As the front moves through the area, we can expect some scattered showers along and behind the cold front. These showers will be widely scattered, meaning not everyone will see rain today. The coverage area of the rain looks to increase early this afternoon mainly for the southern tier and then further south of us. The rain will be very light. Those that get rain will have totals less than a tenth of an inch. The evening hours will be dry, but we will still have quite a bit of clouds. Through the late evening and night though, the clouds will gradually start to clear. Due to the cold front coming through, highs will be cooler today ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

By later tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow, a cooler and drier airmass will be in place. That means we will have abundant sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

