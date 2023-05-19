US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, United State Marshal Service, Davenport Police Department and West Central Illinois Task Force on Thursday arrested 13 individuals on various narcotics charges.

According to Quincy Police Deputy Chief Mike Tyler, the mission of the operation was to track down the possession and distribution of narcotics in Quincy and Adams County.

Officials at QPD said an increased number of police were patrolling Quincy at the time of the detail.

11 of the individuals were Quincy residents, one was from Marblehead, Illinois, and another was from Davenport, Iowa.

All of the subjects were arrested on at least one drug charge, some of them had additional charges filed against them.

