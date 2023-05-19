Volunteers help clean up Mississippi River

QUINCY (WGEM) - ADM partnered with the organization Living Lands and Waters to pull as much trash from the Mississippi River as possible.

ADM staff said this is not the first time they have partnered with Living Lands and Waters for this cleanup project.

The pandemic brought the project to a halt for a few years.

Officials said keeping the Mississippi River clean is very important.

“Keeping the Mississippi River healthy not only helps ADM, but also all of Quincy, all of the Tri-States healthy,” said Soy Plant Complex Manager Kate Hatem-Pritchett. “Then beyond that, giving back environmentally is one of the most important things. It is one of our big rocks at ADM.”

Officials at ADM also said that they do their best to recycle everything they pull from the river.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.