Warming trend starts Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - A warming trend is headed for the region. Normal daytime high temperatures for the middle part of May are usually in the mid-70s. We will surpass that every day next week. It is possible we could see a couple of locations get up to that 90-degree mark next Friday. We’re also setting ourselves up for a drier-than-normal weather pattern. Normally we think of May being a little damp having some showers on and off. At this time the forecast does not show any real promising storm systems developing over the next seven days.

Decidedly warmer next week (Brian inman)

A couple of the forecast models are showing very isolated, showers late Wednesday and Thursday. Not every model is showing that rain potential so at this time we will keep the forecast dry. This dry warm stretch should have those jeep owners taking off their doors and tops, plenty of dry time for outdoor activities.

