Beautiful Weekend In Store; Patchy Fog Possible Early Sunday AM

Drier conditions are in store with a warming trend entering the work week.
The region remains firmly ensconced in the "cool and dry" quadrant of the Comfort Index for the...
The region remains firmly ensconced in the "cool and dry" quadrant of the Comfort Index for the next 24-36 hours as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Beautiful weekend weather continues as Saturday high temperatures will be slightly below normal thanks to a cold front that passed through Friday, leaving us in the lower 70s although low relative humidities and light winds will make for pleasant outdoor weather conditions. High pressure is in control which keeps us dry and comfortable; however, it will be on the chilly side overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s with patchy fog possible through early Sunday morning.

The stretch of pleasant weather continues into Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper-70s, which will be close to the climatological norm for mid-May. Thereafter begins a stretch of warming that culminates in above-normal temperatures for most of the remainder of the work week. While a disturbance may bring the chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday, the short-term forecast remains on the drier side and the extent of any rainfall late week is still subject to change.

Stay tuned to WGEM First Alert Weather for the latest forecast updates and enjoy this pleasant weekend weather!

J. Risley

