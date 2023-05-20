Beautiful Weekend In Store; Patchy Fog Possible Early Sunday AM

QUINCY (WGEM) - Beautiful weekend weather continues as Saturday high temperatures will be slightly below normal thanks to a cold front that passed through Friday, leaving us in the lower 70s although low relative humidities and light winds will make for pleasant outdoor weather conditions. High pressure is in control which keeps us dry and comfortable; however, it will be on the chilly side overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s with patchy fog possible through early Sunday morning.

The stretch of pleasant weather continues into Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper-70s, which will be close to the climatological norm for mid-May. Thereafter begins a stretch of warming that culminates in above-normal temperatures for most of the remainder of the work week. While a disturbance may bring the chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday, the short-term forecast remains on the drier side and the extent of any rainfall late week is still subject to change.

J. Risley

