Big River Steampunk Festival returns to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve passed by Clat Adams Bicentennial Park this weekend, you may have felt as if you accidentally took a time machine into the 19th century.

That’s at least what Austin Major’s steampunk persona “Ren” has to say.

“Ren is the son of Batman who doesn’t really follow Batman’s ‘no ending of life’ rule,” Major said. “And he went back in time by mistake to the Victorian Era.”

The Big River Steampunk Festival is back in Quincy for the second year. The celebration includes vendors, gifts, entertainment and people cosplaying industrial history.

It’s about half the size as the primary festival held around Labor Day in Hannibal.

The festival continues until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

