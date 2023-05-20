Ceremony held in commemoration of historic St. Mary Hospital

QUINCY (WGEM) - Members of the community gathered on the original ground of St. Mary Hospital on Friday to pay respect and honor for what many refer to as the stepping stone for health care in Quincy.

St. Mary hospital was established May 19, 1866.

As the civil war was ending, infirmaries in Quincy were closing.

Former St. Mary Hospital nurse, Sharon Sandidge, said, Sister Eusebia, Sister Anna and Sister Elizabeth traveled from Ohio to establish a place where residents could seek care after the war.

“Three nuns stepped off of a riverboat after a three day travel from Cincinnati and walked into this community and that’s how the whole story began,” Sandidge said.

Like so many others attending today’s commemoration ceremony, Sandidge started her nursing career at St. Mary Hospital.

“I worked for St. Mary Hospital for 25 years an then after blessing purchased the hospital then I worked 20 more years at Blessing,” Sandidge said.

Mayor Mike Troup said the medical industry is Quincy’s largest industry.

“Saint Mary’s was a major part in the history of developing medical care, hospital care in this community,” Troup said.

Sharing the history of a place that helped pave the way for health care institutions like Blessing Health and Quincy Medical Group, is exactly why a commencement ceremony celebrating this anniversary is important, said event organizer and former St. Mary Hospital employees Linda Berry.

“So many of the young people drive down Broadway and they see this green field and have no idea what was once there and 127 years of history was St. Mary hospital,” Berry said.

Officials said those three nuns, from the sisters of the poor of St. Francis congregation, moved into the hearts of a growing community.

On Friday, residents formed a heart in solidarity of the sacrifice and change St. Mary Hospital has represented for Quincy for years.

