Hospital Report: May 20, 2023

Deaths:

Patricia Mae Johannessen, age 79, of Quincy, died on May 18 in her home.

William “Bill” Joseph Shear, age 83, of Palmyra, Mo., died on May 18 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Phyllis Joan Orr, age 93, of Quincy, died on May 18 at Blessing Hospital.

Rita Lee Green Cornelius, age 87, of Hannibal, died on May 19 at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal.

Alan Keith Crist, age 67, of Canton, Mo., died on May 18 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Barbara Borgstadt, age 55, of LaGrange, Mo. died on May 15 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Aaron & Brenda Nuernberger, of Louisiana, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Ryan & Becca Humphreys, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Mitchell & Chalee Ballard, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Carson & Afton Frye, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.