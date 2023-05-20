JWCC holds 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony

By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College will hold its 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday.

The event was held at the Student Activity Center at 6 p.m. on the Quincy campus.

JWCC will confer 349 associate degrees, 174 certificates and 1 College for Life certificate.

This is the biggest class John Wood has seen as 524 students received diplomas or certificates.

Dr. Bryan Renfro, JWCC president, will confer degrees and certificates and Mr. Bob Rhea, chair of the JWCC Board of Trustees, will accept candidates as graduates.

Officials said John Wood has been with the students at every step of their education journey and now they are here to help them make that final step out of college.

“This is a culmination of everything they have been working so for these last few years. It shapes whether they are going to go into the work force or continue their education,” said JWCC Public Relation and Marketing Director Tracy Hagman. “This is where they started. They will always be a Blazer. We wish them the best.”

With this being the largest class yet, JWCC officials are hoping for an ever bigger graduating class next year.

