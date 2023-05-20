Motorcycle safety courses available at Quincy Regional Airport

Motorcycle safety training(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As warmer weather invites more motorcyclists onto the road, a push is on to keep riders and other drivers safe.

On Saturday, the Southern Illinois University training team hosted the first of many motorcycle training courses for the 2023 season at Quincy Regional Airport.

Certified instructors came to give a group of students interested in lessons a beginner safety course with motorcycles.

Motorcycle riding coach Jeni Yaeger said they host an array of courses varying from people who have never set foot on a bike or just want a recap.

“It’s good for people who are nonriders to kind of experience,” Yaeger said. “Just to wonder if they want to do it. This is a way to do it where you don’t have to buy your own motorcycle. You don’t have to have anything, but a pair of gloves and jeans and boots. And you can come out and see if it’s for you.”

SIU will host more classes through October. You can register here.

