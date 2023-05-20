Quincy Police Department launches “Click it or Ticket” campaign

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to highlight the importance, and enforcing, wearing your seatbelt.

You’ll see QPD officers patrolling roads or stationary at intersections, checking to make sure residents are wearing seat belts.

The officers are off duty and supported through a state grant that pays overtime to those performing the seatbelt checks.

Chief Adam Yates said the clicking of seatbelts means potentially saving thousands of lives each year.

“Whether it’s speeding DUI’s seatbelt usage, reckless driving, you know more people are injured and killed in the state of Illinois from traffic collisions or traffic crashes than anything else,” Yates said. “So it’s important that we do everything we can as a police department to encourage the motoring public to be safe as they’re out driving around.”

In a press release, Sergeant Ryan Witt, said Illinois currently has a 93% seat belt use compliant rate.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run May 19 to May 30.

