Shed destroyed after trash fire spreads

By Jayla Louis and Clare Edlund
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A shed was destroyed at 308 Ohio St. in Quincy Saturday morning after an ember from a trash fire lit the contents of the metal sided shed on fire.

Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief James Pioch said three trucks responded to a call for a shed on fire in the backyard at about 9:30 a.m. He said upon arrival, his crew had the fire put out in five minutes.

Pioch said investigators are looking into the cause, but they suspect an ember from an already burning trash fire caught the contents of the shed on fire.

Pioch reported that burning trash in Quincy is illegal and the homeowners were issued a notice of violation.

According to Pioch, no one was injured.

