Toys for Tots, Connect Child & Family Solutions hosts Foster Family Fun Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - West Central Illinois Toys for Tots advocates said there are more than 400 foster kids in the area. That’s why they and Connect Child & Family Solutions hosted the first-ever Inaugural Foster Family Fun Day on Saturday.

The event was a way for foster kids and their families to enjoy a free afternoon of activities, including horseback riding, games, food and fun.

“We wanted to do something big for Foster Care Awareness Month,” said WCI Toys for Tots coordinator Jessica Humke.

Humke said the National Marine Toys for Tots Foundation also flew down from West Virginia to hand out dozens of book backs with goodies in them.

She said they plan to make this an annual event and also plan to host more year-round events like these.

Visit the Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois Facebook page to keep up with upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.