Toys for Tots, Connect Child & Family Solutions hosts Foster Family Fun Day

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - West Central Illinois Toys for Tots advocates said there are more than 400 foster kids in the area. That’s why they and Connect Child & Family Solutions hosted the first-ever Inaugural Foster Family Fun Day on Saturday.

The event was a way for foster kids and their families to enjoy a free afternoon of activities, including horseback riding, games, food and fun.

“We wanted to do something big for Foster Care Awareness Month,” said WCI Toys for Tots coordinator Jessica Humke.

Humke said the National Marine Toys for Tots Foundation also flew down from West Virginia to hand out dozens of book backs with goodies in them.

She said they plan to make this an annual event and also plan to host more year-round events like these.

Visit the Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois Facebook page to keep up with upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 arrested on various drug charges after Quincy narcotics detail
US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
Quincy’s Knights of Columbus committee members have been drawing tickets for the jackpot for...
Knights of Columbus draw winner for $132K jackpot
Zane A. Fesler
Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School
Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Quincyan wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Attorney Casey Schack listens to client Timothy Bliefnick in court on Friday.
Bliefnick makes final court appearance ahead of Monday’s jury selection

Latest News

Motorcycle safety training
Motorcycle safety courses available at Quincy Regional Airport
Steam Punk
Big River Steampunk Festival returns to Quincy
The region remains firmly ensconced in the "cool and dry" quadrant of the Comfort Index for the...
Beautiful Weekend In Store; Patchy Fog Possible Early Sunday AM
Missouri State Highway Patrol offering free boat inspections to kick off Safe Boating Week