YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 arrested on various drug charges after Quincy narcotics detail
US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
Quincy’s Knights of Columbus committee members have been drawing tickets for the jackpot for...
Knights of Columbus draw winner for $132K jackpot
Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Quincyan wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Attorney Casey Schack listens to client Timothy Bliefnick in court on Friday.
Bliefnick makes final court appearance ahead of Monday’s jury selection
Zane A. Fesler
Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School

Latest News

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma
Fort Madison Faces Keokuck On The IGHSAU Post-Season Pitch At The Baxter Sports Complex