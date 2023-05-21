Carthage coffee shop begins to take shape

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - It all starts with a simple conversation. That’s how Mahoney’s Coffee Co-Owner Jared Murphy said the idea for a coffee shop came to be.

In the last two weeks, crews began construction on what will be Mahoney’s Coffee. Once complete, it’ll feature live entertainment, a drive-thru and a variety of coffee concoctions.

“We’ve partnered with a local coffee roaster and we’re getting exclusive coffee for us, a coffee bean for us,” Murphy said. “We just want to give that back to the Carthage community, we thought it was a good community to invest back in to.”

Murphy said he plans to have the shop open all seven days a week with shorter hours on Saturday and Sunday. He also plans on hosting art classes.

Murphy believes Mahoney’s will attract a young crowd.

“We know we’ll have some younger kids coming here to work for us, we want to teach them about customer service skills, I just feel like it’s something that’s lacking,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a training program that we’re going to get them set up, things that’ll help them in the future and in the real world.”

Partnering with Murphy for the project is Dan and Kacey Sullivan, Jordan Meierotto and Shannon Murphy.

He expects to open late this fall.

