Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured in crash Saturday morning after being ejected from the vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

MSHP said Logan B. Orr, of Hannibal, was traveling northbound on US 61, three miles north of Hannibal, in a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 8:53 a.m. when she ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned several times and was ejected from the vehicle.

MSHP reported that Orr was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia where she is being treated for serious injuries.

According to MSHP, Orr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.