Deaths:

John Theodore Mester, age 75, of Quincy, died May 20, 2023 in his home.

Births:

Shawn Jeffrey Wilson and Chelsea Thi-Thu Nguyen, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

James and Brooklynn Aschemann, of Mendon, Ill., welcomed a boy.

