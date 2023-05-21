New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.

By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A New London, Mo., boy died Saturday in Boone County, Mo., after being thrown from a dirt bike when he lost control, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The boy, 13, was driving a 2019 Kawasaki KX250 at Finger Lake State Park Motocross track when he lost control of the bike. The bike traveled over a berm, causing it to go airborne. The bike then collided with the ground and threw the boy off.

MSHP reported that the 13-year old was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., where he was pronounced dead at 3:23 p.m.

MSHP said the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

