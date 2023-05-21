Train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.

Train Derailment
Train Derailment(Pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a train derailment on Sunday between Madision, Mo. and Holliday Mo.

MSHP troopers said the train derailed where U.S. Route 24 and the train tracks meet. They would not, however, give us any more details at this time.

WGEM News has a reporter on the way to find out more information on what happened.

