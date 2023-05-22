12th and Locust recycling cite to become handicap accessible

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of Quincy’s three recycling drop-off locations is closed temporarily so that Central Services can add handicap accessible ramps to the site.

Crews at the 12th and Locust drop-off site began moving the ramps into place on Monday.

Sanitation Superintendent John Schafer hopes to have the ramps in place later this week so that the site can reopen.

“We are saying until the end of the week, but it looks like it will probably be done by midweek. Supposed to have nice weather this week and we are coming along pretty good,” Schafer said.

Meanwhile, residents can continue taking their recyclables to the city’s other two sites at the Hy-Vee on Harrison and the Home Depot on East Broadway.

