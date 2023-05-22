Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 21st, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jack Hamelton

Kelly Crossan

Gavin Walbring

Shad Richmiller

Ryleigh Powell

Lindsay Schwerer

Rhett Lambert

Shawnna Miller

Belle Elsie

Dillan Whitehead

Nancy Schafer

Sullivan Doane

Debbie Codd

Tiffaney Rains-Eaton

Randy Davis

ANNIVERSARIES

Joe & Vicki Walters

John & Mary Leapley

Austin & Juliann Sheely

Bobby & Robin Boernson

Michael & Alyssa Campbell

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.