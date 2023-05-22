Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 21st, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jack Hamelton

Kelly Crossan

Gavin Walbring

Shad Richmiller

Ryleigh Powell

Lindsay Schwerer

Rhett Lambert

Shawnna Miller

Belle Elsie

Dillan Whitehead

Nancy Schafer

Sullivan Doane

Debbie Codd

Tiffaney Rains-Eaton

Randy Davis

ANNIVERSARIES

Joe & Vicki Walters

John & Mary Leapley

Austin & Juliann Sheely

Bobby & Robin Boernson

Michael & Alyssa Campbell

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 21, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
May 21, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 20, 2023

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 20, 2023

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 20th, 2023

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 19th, 2023

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 18th, 2023

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 17, 2023

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 17th, 2023

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 16, 2023

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 16, 2023.