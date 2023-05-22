Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dan Dulaney

Jacki Harris

Kelly Westlake

Jimmy Behrens

Freddie Behrens

Jessie Moyers

Hannah Hasting

Andrew Head

Emmett Sill

Vivi Mast

Cassandra Nevins

Zander Anderson

Francis Carl Pershing

ANNIVERSARIES

Kevin & Terri Hale

Eric & Tracy Climer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.