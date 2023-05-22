Dry and warm weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re in a stretch of dry weather for the region. Temperatures will be running a little bit above normal for this time of year. Normal daytime highs in this part of May are usually in the mid-70s. We will top out in the load mid-80s for much of the week. There is a back door cold front that will come through the area Thursday and that will knock daytime highs back down into the mid-70s. The good news or the bad news is that this cold front comes through and it will still be dry. There will not be any rain accompanying this change in temperatures.

Warm and dry and steady as she goes (Brian inman)

The next shot it rain is a minimal shot and it is on Saturday night into Sunday. It’s not showing up in every forecast model at this time so we are going to leave the forecast dry for the holiday weekend. Seeing some inklings showing up in the long-range forecast models would have us thinking about the potential for severe weather, but that will not be until we get to the last day of the month.

