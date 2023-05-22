Hannibal police arrest 6th man in connection with alleged January murder

By Anna Brandon
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A sixth person has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder that happened earlier this year, according to police.

Hannibal Police reported Monday that 36-year-old Robert J. O’Connell had been arrested Friday on a warrant by the 10th Judicial District of Marion County.

O’Connell was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree murder from an incident on Jan. 25 in the 1200 block of Lyon Street involving the death of Taurean Snoddy.

Police found Snoddy unresponsive and officers initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Snoddy was then taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In January police reported 5 other arrests in connection with the same incident:

  • Braden Chestnutt, 19, for assault in the 1st degree and murder in the 2nd degree.
  • Chad Elliot, 20, for assault in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder and tampering with a victim.
  • Damien McCulley, 25, for assault in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder and tampering with a victim.
  • Dakota Laster, 23, for assault in the 1st degree and 2nd degree murder.
  • Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, for 1st degree assault and resisting arrest for a felony.

O’Connell is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

Police stated they are continuing to work on this case to ensure those involved can be held accountable for their actions.

