Jury selection begins in Bliefnick trial

(Pool Photo/Matt Hopf, the Herald-Whig)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Jury selection began at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Adams County courtroom for the Timothy Bleifnick trial.

Judge Robert Adrian said the jury pool stands at 71 people. Half will be called in for a morning session with the other half in the afternoon.

Jurors will be asked if they belong to any clubs, organizations or churches. If yes, they will then be asked if they belong to St. Peter’s or The Crossing.

Opening statements will also be made Tuesday.

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News will have a reporter in the courtroom who will be Tweeting live with updates at WGEM.com and on each newscast.

Timothy’s estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her Kentucky Road home on February 23 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire Street on March 1 as part of the investigation.

Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

If found guilty, Bliefnick could face up to life in prison.

