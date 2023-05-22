One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal

By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - An incident at Central Stone Company on Monday led to a fatality, according to Vice President of Community and Governmental Relations at RiverStone Group Brian Dockery.

Dockery said the incident involved a haul truck.

Dockery reported the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is on scene investigating.

MSHA confirmed the incident happened around 11:25 a.m. and classified it as a “Powered Haulage” accident, but no additional information was available.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Train Derailment
1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
13 arrested on various drug charges after Quincy narcotics detail
US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
Co-owner Jared Murphy said he expects to open late this fall.
Carthage coffee shop begins to take shape

Latest News

Timothy Bliefnick, right, listens to his attorney, Casey Schnack, as she argues to keep in...
Jurors selected, Bliefnick trial starts Tuesday
Jurors selected, Bliefnick trial starts Tuesday
Jury selection begins in Bliefnick trial
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Railroad reopened, U.S. Route 24 remains closed at Monroe County derailment site