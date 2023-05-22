One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - An incident at Central Stone Company on Monday led to a fatality, according to Vice President of Community and Governmental Relations at RiverStone Group Brian Dockery.

Dockery said the incident involved a haul truck.

Dockery reported the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is on scene investigating.

MSHA confirmed the incident happened around 11:25 a.m. and classified it as a “Powered Haulage” accident, but no additional information was available.

