Partly cloudy turning mostly sunny

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work week with fairly pleasant morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Some clouds have been developing overhead, so we will start off partly cloudy.

High pressure will remain the dominate weather feature today. Through the morning and into the afternoon, the partly cloudy skies will turn mostly sunny, then sunny. Daytime highs will be getting a little warmer, with much of the area hitting near 80°. Winds will be light out of the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Into tonight, we will have clear skies with seasonable lows in the 50s again.

The high pressure system mentioned above will influence our forecast for tomorrow too. I am expecting abundant sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Some good news is that the humidity levels will remain low. Another day to get outside and enjoy or get things done.

