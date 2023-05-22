Partly cloudy turning mostly sunny

Pleasantly warming morning temperatures.
Pleasantly warming morning temperatures.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work week with fairly pleasant morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Some clouds have been developing overhead, so we will start off partly cloudy.

High pressure will remain the dominate weather feature today. Through the morning and into the afternoon, the partly cloudy skies will turn mostly sunny, then sunny. Daytime highs will be getting a little warmer, with much of the area hitting near 80°. Winds will be light out of the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Into tonight, we will have clear skies with seasonable lows in the 50s again.

The high pressure system mentioned above will influence our forecast for tomorrow too. I am expecting abundant sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Some good news is that the humidity levels will remain low. Another day to get outside and enjoy or get things done.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Train Derailment
1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
13 arrested on various drug charges after Quincy narcotics detail
US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
Co-owner Jared Murphy said he expects to open late this fall.
Carthage coffee shop begins to take shape

Latest News

First Alert Weather - evening - 5/21/2023
The region remains firmly ensconced in the "cool and dry" quadrant of the Comfort Index for the...
Mainly Dry, Mild, and Pleasant Weather Opens the Workweek
Evening Weather 05-20-2023
Decidedly warmer next week
Warming trend starts Saturday