Police: Macomb man arrested for sexual assault of a child

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb man was arrested Friday after an investigation into the criminal sexual assault of a child, according to Macomb Police.

On May 15, MPD launched an investigation after receiving a report of criminal sexual assault of a child that took place in Macomb.

Police developed Joshua T. Dye, 25, of Macomb, as a suspect.

Police said an arrest warrant for three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child was issued for Dye.

On May 19, MPD and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Dye without incident.

Dye is being held at the McDonough County Jail where his bond is set at $250,000.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

