Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Train Derailment
1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
Hannibal teen seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
New London teen dead after dirt bike crash in Boone County, Mo.
13 arrested on various drug charges after Quincy narcotics detail
US Marshalls arrest 13 in Quincy for narcotics possession and distribution
Co-owner Jared Murphy said he expects to open late this fall.
Carthage coffee shop begins to take shape

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Sam Kaplan, 72, received his degree from Georgia Gwinnett College in Cinema and Media Arts.
72-year-old man becomes the first of 7 siblings to graduate college
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students last...
Idaho student murders: Not guilty plea, trial date set