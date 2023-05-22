Railroad reopened, U.S. Route 24 remains closed at Monroe County derailment site

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -The railroad has reopened in Monroe County, Missouri, where a train derailed on Sunday.

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern told WGEM News they were able to reopen the railroad Monday morning.

U.S. Route 24 remains closed at the crossing while crews still work to clean up railcars and rocks that the train was hauling.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Sunday that one person had died after a train derailment Sunday afternoon between Madison, Mo. and Holliday Mo.

MSHP troopers said that the semi failed to stop at the railroad crossing and struck the train, leaving the driver of the semi dead.

A MSHP crash report identified the semi driver as Russell W. Minnis, 65, of Higbee, Mo. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m.

MSHP troopers reported 13 containers were derailed where U.S. Route 24 and the train tracks meet.

Troopers said the semi contained a fertilizer and the train, owned by Norfolk Southern, was transporting rocks.

Norfolk Southern Officials said none of their crew was injured in the crash and none of the freight was hazardous.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that U.S. Route 24, 2 miles east of Madison is closed until further notice.

