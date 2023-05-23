Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kim Irvin
Dorothy Thompson
Frank Schmidt
RayLee McDonald
Jack Danter Thompson
Annie Mast
Ryker Boley
Edward Edmondson
Cory Thorman
Brian Foose
Ireland Murphy
Loretta Carroll
Daryl Walker
Meghan Bauer
Matthew Russell
Mark Russell
Rosa McCoy
Mike Frazier
ANNIVERSARIES
Vern & Nancy Cooper
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.