Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kim Irvin

Dorothy Thompson

Frank Schmidt

RayLee McDonald

Jack Danter Thompson

Annie Mast

Ryker Boley

Edward Edmondson

Cory Thorman

Brian Foose

Ireland Murphy

Loretta Carroll

Daryl Walker

Meghan Bauer

Matthew Russell

Mark Russell

Rosa McCoy

Mike Frazier

ANNIVERSARIES

Vern & Nancy Cooper

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 22, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 21st, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 21, 2023

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 21, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 20, 2023

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 20, 2023

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 20th, 2023

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 19th, 2023

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 18th, 2023

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 17, 2023

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 17, 2023.