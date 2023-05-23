Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kim Irvin

Dorothy Thompson

Frank Schmidt

RayLee McDonald

Jack Danter Thompson

Annie Mast

Ryker Boley

Edward Edmondson

Cory Thorman

Brian Foose

Ireland Murphy

Loretta Carroll

Daryl Walker

Meghan Bauer

Matthew Russell

Mark Russell

Rosa McCoy

Mike Frazier

ANNIVERSARIES

Vern & Nancy Cooper

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.