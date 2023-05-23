Bliefnick jury trial begins

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife began Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

On Monday, it took almost a full 9 hours to select the 12 jurors and 4 alternates for the trial.

Entering Monday’s jury selection, the jury pool stood at 71 people. However, prosecutors and the defense questioned only 47 to get the 16 they needed.

The witness list consists of more than 120 names. 30 of which are affiliated with Quincy Police Department, less than five are affiliated with Adams County Ambulance, more than 10 are affiliated with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Another 98 or so miscellaneous names fill out the list.

All jurors report to the courthouse at 8:45 a.m. as the trial will get underway at 9 a.m.

Bliefnick faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion. If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

Bliefnick was arrested on March 13 and has been lodged in the Adams County Jail without bond ever since.

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News is in the courtroom and will live blog via Twitter throughout the trial.

