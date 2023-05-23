Fatal crash between Palmyra and Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - A trooper with the Missouri Highway Patrol says that one driver is dead, and another was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri following a head-on collision on Highway 61 between Hannibal and Palmyra, Missouri.

The trooper said a driver traveling the wrong way on 61 struck another driver. One of the cars involved caught on fire. They anticipate roads will be closed for a few hours or until they finish securing the scene.

Palmyra’s Fire Chief says they arrived on scene at about 11:38 p.m. and found a car engulfed in flame, with a body inside.

They had to use an alternative route to reach the scene, as traffic was backed up.

A helicopter providing medical assistance landed on the highway to transport their patient

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the collision occurred at U.S. 61 and Route KK.

The crash is still under investigation.

