High pressure keeps us sunny and dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another mild morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s. Winds are light out of the east and we have clear skies. An area of high pressure remains overhead and that will give us a dry day with a plethora of sunshine. The sunshine will help lead to warmer temperatures than what we had yesterday, as highs today will be in the low 80s for everyone. If you are going to head out on a walk/run, will be doing yard work, or if you work outside you will not have to worry about humidity levels, as those will remain low.

The high pressure will keep our skies clear tonight, with lows again in the 50s.

Through the day today and tomorrow, the high pressure system will gradually move eastward. We will still feel its impacts tomorrow though, as we will have sunny skies turning mostly sunny in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be a little warmer yet, in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low again. Some models have been showing the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening, but those look to stay to our west. So our forecast remains dry. Later tomorrow afternoon/evening, a back door cold front will move through the Tri-States. (A back door cold front is a cold front that approaches from the east/northeast.) Moisture along this front will be very weak, so we are not expecting any rain.

The front will cool us down for Thursday, bringing our daytime highs closer to normal for this time of year. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.