Hospital Report: May 23, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Kathryn “Kate” V. Ahrens, age 89, of Quincy, died on May 20 at Blessing Hospital.

James M. Faulkner, age 78, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died on May 19 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Trevor Berry, age 13, of Hannibal, died on May 20 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Henry E. Gray, age 90, of Keokuk, died on May 21 at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Kala Jo Haisch, age 37, of Keokuk, died on May 19 in her home.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Monroe County Train Derailment
1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.
Joshua T. Dye
Police: Macomb man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Robert O'Connell
Hannibal police arrest 6th man in connection with alleged January murder
Jury selection begins in Bliefnick trial

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23nd, 2023
Preparing for disasters
Monroe County sheriff reflects on role in train derailment response
Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
YMCA kicks off campaign