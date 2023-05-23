Hospital Report: May 23, 2023

Deaths:

Kathryn “Kate” V. Ahrens, age 89, of Quincy, died on May 20 at Blessing Hospital.

James M. Faulkner, age 78, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died on May 19 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Trevor Berry, age 13, of Hannibal, died on May 20 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Henry E. Gray, age 90, of Keokuk, died on May 21 at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Kala Jo Haisch, age 37, of Keokuk, died on May 19 in her home.

Births:

No births to report today.

