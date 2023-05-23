Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough, CDC says

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A salmonella outbreak in at least six states is being traced back to raw cookie dough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.

Nine people said they became ill after eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in the week before they felt sick.

At least two sick people did not eat at Papa Murphy’s, the CDC says. Officials are working to identify a contaminated ingredient in the dough.

The illnesses from the salmonella outbreak were reported in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.

The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked...
The food safety alert was issued after 18 known illnesses with two hospitalizations were linked to eating raw cookie dough products from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bar dough, and consumers are urged to throw the impacted items away.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Monroe County Train Derailment
1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.
Robert O'Connell
Hannibal police arrest 6th man in connection with alleged January murder
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving.
Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say
Back door cold front coming
What is a backdoor cold front?
Witnesses take the stand in Bliefnick jury trial
Witnesses take the stand in Bliefnick jury trial
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP