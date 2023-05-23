Quincy City Council approves 17th Street repair project

QUINCY (WGEM) - In just a couple of months, North 17th Street, stretching from Locust Street to Seminary Road, will get some major improvements.

Repairs will include new asphalt pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and drainage improvements.

That’s not all, as crews will finish repairs on Center Avenue between 16th and 17th Streets.

Officials have also planned reconstruction efforts for Wells Avenue from 17th to 18th Streets.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said a lot of this pavement is made up of old oil and chip without curbs or gutters. This project will replace that and help with drainage.

“The water when heavy rains come from Locust Street on down, and a lot of those homes there their yards get flooded out and we’ve had problems controlling that water that comes down from the south towards them,” Bange said. “So, we put in curbs and gutters, storm sewers, to help control that water and we have to take that water all the way down towards Seminary Road where the stream is.”

Bange said construction should start in two or three months.

He hopes to see the road project done by December.

Bange said you will get notifications about road closures to come, specifically on 17th and Locust Streets.

