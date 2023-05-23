What is a backdoor cold front?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will warm into the mid to low 80s for Wednesday. We do have a bit of an interesting weather phenomenon heading to the region Thursday. We have what is called a back door cold front approaching the region. They call it a back door, cold front because it comes out of the northeast. As opposed to our normal, of storm systems coming out of the west-northwest.

Back door cold front coming (Brian inman)

Back door cold fronts are usually on the dry side and this one will be no different. It would be nice if we could get some rain out of this, but it does not look hopeful. What we will see is a drop in daytime high temperatures down to more seasonable levels in the mid-70s. As opposed to the mid to upper 80s which we will see on Wednesday. After that temperatures will rebound for the weekend warming back up into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. For your memorial day, we may very well see a couple of spots in the Tri-State area tickle the 90-degree mark. Unfortunately, there is little if any chance for precipitation. The next shot at any beneficial rain would be late Monday night.

