YMCA kicks off campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 2023 YMCA campaign kickoff started today with the goal to raise $220,000 to put towards the community of Quincy.

Due to COVID-19, the YMCA hasn’t held the campaign in a few years, but this year they feel a new sense of leadership with a few principles in mind: Family, friendship, and fitness.

YMCA 2023 campaign chair Mark Tyrpin said he’s excited about the new set of volunteers that are helping with the campaign.

”There is a new sense of leadership here at the YMCA. We have over fifty volunteers hitting the streets to make money and we have already raised a significant amount of money before the scenes,” Tyrpin said. “So we are ready to go this year its a whole new vibe.”

The YMCA is hoping to put the money they raise towards activities they hold.

