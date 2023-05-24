Adams County Red Cross in need of donations

Quincy Giving Blood Drive
Quincy Giving Blood Drive(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Wednesday the Adams County Chapter Red Cross hosted its bi-annual Quincy Giving Blood event in hopes to increase its numbers.

“This is an important time to donate,” said the chapter’s executive director Trish Burnett. “As people get busy in the summer months with graduations and vacations.”

Burnett said although anyone can donate at the Adams County Chapter Red Cross year round, hosting a blood donation event is a great way to boost those numbers.

“The more people that come in the more people we can help right here,” Burnett said. “We need blood whether they are cancer patients, have an accident. Whatever the need is we will make sure they have the blood donation they need.”

Burnett said an individual blood donations can potentially save three lives.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial

Latest News

The new weekly Drought Monitor will be released Thursday
Drought conditions will worsen
Hannibal Aquatics Center
Staying safe in the pool this spring and summer
Central Stone Co.
US Department of Labor releases report on fatality at Central Stone in Hannibal
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial