Adams County Red Cross in need of donations

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Wednesday the Adams County Chapter Red Cross hosted its bi-annual Quincy Giving Blood event in hopes to increase its numbers.

“This is an important time to donate,” said the chapter’s executive director Trish Burnett. “As people get busy in the summer months with graduations and vacations.”

Burnett said although anyone can donate at the Adams County Chapter Red Cross year round, hosting a blood donation event is a great way to boost those numbers.

“The more people that come in the more people we can help right here,” Burnett said. “We need blood whether they are cancer patients, have an accident. Whatever the need is we will make sure they have the blood donation they need.”

Burnett said an individual blood donations can potentially save three lives.

