Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 24, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

William Dowdall

Madilynn Barry

Brooklyn Boughton

Stacy Dent

Barb Sassman

Nancy Leapley

Ronald Smith

Stacey Bunte

Cheyenne Nutt

Meredith Shaffer

Stevee Sohn

Adair Behring

Dale Ferguson

Leila Dade

Tyann Reid

Jeff Lackey

Sally Ringenberg

Anna Curley

Mary Kindhart

Brandt Meierotto

Michael & Meagan Leapley

Josh & Kelly Hamm

Doug & Judy Flesner

Jeff & Carrie Lackey

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 24, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
May 24, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 23, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 23, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23nd, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 22, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 21st, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 21, 2023

Updated: May. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 21, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 20, 2023

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 20, 2023

Community

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT