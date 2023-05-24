Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 24, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

William Dowdall

Madilynn Barry

Brooklyn Boughton

Stacy Dent

Barb Sassman

Nancy Leapley

Ronald Smith

Stacey Bunte

Cheyenne Nutt

Meredith Shaffer

Stevee Sohn

Adair Behring

Dale Ferguson

Leila Dade

Tyann Reid

Jeff Lackey

Sally Ringenberg

Anna Curley

Mary Kindhart

Brandt Meierotto

Michael & Meagan Leapley

Josh & Kelly Hamm

Doug & Judy Flesner

Jeff & Carrie Lackey

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.